OM: the big frustration of Jorge Sampaoli

This Saturday, Olympique de Marseille were defeated at home against Brest (1-2). At a press conference, Jorge Sampaoli showed his great frustration.

Olympique de Marseille alone took the place of runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain in the middle of the week by winning against FC Nantes. It was a great opportunity to consolidate it this Saturday, at the end of the afternoon against the Stade Brestois 29. Bretons which one had to be wary of since after a failed start to the season, they were on a series of five victories of following.

Despite Gerson, they added a victory to their series (2-1). At a press conference, it is with the look of bad days that Jorge Sampaoli, the coach of OM, presented himself, evoking a great frustration: ” it’s very frustrating, we played very strong first, with possession of the ball. The penalty made the team messy, we were superior for a lot of the game, it’s very frustrating “.

OM can’t kill the match

If the Bretons have managed to revive, it is largely thanks to a hand fault by Boubacar Kamara, causing a penalty. It didn’t help. ” Indeed, the penalty is a blow for us. He lacked balance, proximity, everything we had in the first half was lost, diluted. We lost this match against an opponent who seized the opportunities Added El Pelado.

But the big problem for OM remains not to kill the matches. By leading a goal to zero around half an hour of play, we expected real suffocation from Brest. Nay. ” We tried to kill the match, but it seems to me that we had a lack of precision in the last gesture. 2-0 would have been fairer, we tried to change something. We did not find the solution and we lost control of the game in the second half “, Concluded the coach. Luckily, he will be able to redo the icing on Thursday against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Europa League for the last confrontation of this competition.