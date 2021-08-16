OM: the Brazilian Luan Peres already burgled!

According to information from Provence, the central defender of the Olympique de Marseille Luan Peres was burgled in the night from Sunday to Monday. In a cleansing session at the Vélodrome after the draw conceded against the Girondins de Bordeaux (2-2), the 27-year-old Brazilian was not in his home, located in the 11th arrondissement of Marseille, during the intrusion around from 1 am.

Provence adds the amount of damage, estimated at 20,000 euros, since personal effects and luxury products were allegedly stolen. But according to a police source close to the case, this damage “Could increase depending on the findings”, comments collected by the local daily. So sportingly, he quickly integrated into the training of Jorge Sampaoli, his start of his stay in the Marseille city did not go as planned …