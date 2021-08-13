OM: the clear opinion of Jorge Sampaoli on the arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG

Present at a press conference this Friday, the Argentine technician spoke about the arrival of Lionel Messi at the Parisian rival. And the speech is not lacking in spice.

Olympique de Marseille is preparing to meet its supporters at the Orange Vélodrome on Sunday against the Girondins de Bordeaux (8:45 p.m.). A reunion that promises to be intense between an ambitious transfer window and a first stunning success in Ligue 1 against Montpellier last Sunday (3-2). But in parallel with the Marseille news, Paris Saint-Germain has more than ever crystallized attention in recent days with the arrival of Lionel Messi.

The best player in the world who arrives at the Parisian rival and will walk the hexagonal lawns every weekend, inevitably this causes a certain effervescence in the microcosm of French football. If the championship coaches could not hide their happiness and their impatience to rub shoulders with the Pulga, Jorge Sampaoli did not hesitate to expose his convictions on the subject.

Jorge Sampaoli regrets PSG’s economic hold on Ligue 1

And the speech contrasts somewhat with that of his fellow coaches. Present at a press conference before the reception in Bordeaux on Sunday, the Argentinian technician embarked on a very relevant analysis on a subject that has animated the debates for several days in France. For the Olympian coach, the arrival of Lionel Messi especially highlights the economic influence that the Parisian club has on Ligue 1.

“The difference has always increased every year. Power is stronger than justice. With the arrival of the best player in the world, the difference has increased even further. It will multiply the difference with the other teams. And for me that also means that justice is moving away and we hope that in the future, historic clubs like OM can have the same budgetary possibilities as PSG so that there is more equity, ” thus lets go of a Sampaoli whose vision of things should appeal to more than one …