OM: the condition for letting go of Arkadiusz Milik

Juventus is looking for an attacker, especially with the future departure of Alvaro Morata to FC Barcelona. And as the daily indicates AS : there are two options on the table, Mauro Icardi and Arkadiusz Milik. If the situation of the Parisian striker remains the same, it seems to have changed for the Marseille striker.

Thus, the Olympique de Marseille, which still has to settle the compensation for the transfer to Naples, is ready to let go. But on one condition: that the team from southern Italy include a compulsory purchase option in the deal. The possibility of recovering Kaio Jorge, offered by the Turinese in exchange, does not interest Pablo Longoria according to the media.