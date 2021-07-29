OM: the Dario Benedetto clan procrastinates

The Dario Benedetto soap opera continues. While his departure is confirmed week by week, negotiations are on the right track. According to information from Goal Brazil, the Argentina international (5 caps) should arrive in Sao Paulo in the form of a free loan with partial salary support. But if a verbal agreement has been reached between the entourage of Benedetto and the Tricolor Paulista, no contract has been signed for the moment and the Brazilian club avoids any media outlet to put pressure on the clan of the former de Boca , which could derail the agreement.

OM President Pablo Longoria had already confirmed the interest in his Argentine striker: “Benedetto is under contract with us. There are a few clubs interested. We will wait for the time of negotiations with the various clubs. I consider it a bit complicated ”, he said during the presentation conference of Luan Peres and Cengiz Ünder.