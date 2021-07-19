OM: the first words of Pau Lopez

This Monday, Olympique de Marseille formalized the arrival of Pau Lopez. The Spanish doorman is the subject of a paid loan with a purchase option (12 M €). The player delivered his first impressions on his Twitter account.

“It is an honor and pride to join OM and to defend the colors of this great club. Thank you very much for the trust and the welcome. I’m sure we’re going to experience great things together. GO TO OM! ” It’s up to him to play!

