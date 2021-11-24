OM: the group by confronting Galatasaray

Decisive match for Olympique de Marseille this Thursday in the Europa League. OM (3rd, 4 pts) moves on the lawn of Galatasaray (1st, 8 pts). The Marseillais have still not won a meeting since the start of the competition, after having chained four consecutive draws.

After the incidents which took place Sunday in Lyon, Dimitri Payet will be absent for this meeting, even if he was in any case suspended, just like Valentin Rongier. The 17-year-old Jonathan Pitou is in the group as is Paolo Sciortino. Absent for the trip to Les Gones on Sunday, Cengiz Ünder will be present.

👥 #GALOM The group of 𝗝𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗼𝗹𝗶 with the premiere for our kid 𝗝𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗣𝗶𝘁𝗼𝘂 👶💙 #UEL pic.twitter.com/FBbV4TQ6H2 – Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) November 24, 2021