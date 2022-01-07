OM: the group for the trip to Bordeaux

After the winter break and the Coupe de France week, Ligue 1 finally resumes its rights this Friday evening with the trip of Olympique de Marseille (3rd) to the lawn of the Girondins de Bordeaux (17th), on the occasion of the 20th day.

For this meeting Jorge Sampaoli has retained a group of 20 players, without Steve Mandanda, ankle hit and forfeit. Alvaro Gonzalez, Gerson, Valentin Rongier and Arkadiusz Milik are also forfeited. For their part, Bamba Dieng and Pape Gueye play the African Cup of Nations, with Senegal.