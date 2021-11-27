OM: the group to face Troyes

On behalf of the fifteenth day of Ligue 1, Olympique de Marseille receives Troyes, this Sunday at 8.45 p.m. Beaten by Galatasaray (2-4) and eliminated from the Europa League in the middle of the week, the Olympians will be keen to revive in the league, which is more after the incidents that occurred last Sunday during the shock stopped against OL . For this meeting, Jorge Sampaoli has summoned a group of 20 players. Note the absence of Cengiz Under. Boubacar Kamara, absent during the last press conference and still uncertain about his future, is present.

The complete group of OM

Guardians: Mandanda – Lopez

Defenders: Lirola – Amavi – Peres – Balerdi – Alvaro – Caleta-Car – Saliba

Environments : Rongier – Gerson – Gueye – Guendouzi – Kamara

Attackers: Payet – Milik – Dieng – Henrique – de la Fuente – Harit

