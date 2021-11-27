HomeSportsfootballOM: the group to face Troyes
Sportsfootball

OM: the group to face Troyes

By kenyan

On behalf of the fifteenth day of Ligue 1, Olympique de Marseille receives Troyes, this Sunday at 8.45 p.m. Beaten by Galatasaray (2-4) and eliminated from the Europa League in the middle of the week, the Olympians will be keen to revive in the league, which is more after the incidents that occurred last Sunday during the shock stopped against OL . For this meeting, Jorge Sampaoli has summoned a group of 20 players. Note the absence of Cengiz Under. Boubacar Kamara, absent during the last press conference and still uncertain about his future, is present.

The complete group of OM

Guardians: Mandanda – Lopez

Defenders: Lirola – Amavi – Peres – Balerdi – Alvaro – Caleta-Car – Saliba

Environments : Rongier – Gerson – Gueye – Guendouzi – Kamara

Attackers: Payet – Milik – Dieng – Henrique – de la Fuente – Harit

With Parions Sport en Ligne, we offer you € 10 (no deposit) + the welcome bonus with the code FM160. Bet 160 € on a 2-0 victory for the Olympique de Marseille and try to win 1,008 € (odds at 6.30). Create your Parions Sport Online account today to take advantage of this exclusive Foot Transfer market offer. (odds subject to variation)

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke