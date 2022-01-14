OM: the last Transfer market truths of Pablo Longoria

On the sidelines of the official presentation of Cédric Bakambu, Pablo Longoria spoke of the rest of the transfer window of OM.

Presentation day this Friday at the Olympique de Marseille. Cédric Bakambu (30), first winter recruit, faced journalists at the Robert Louis-Dreyfus training center. By his side, Pablo Longoria was smiling. The Marseille president is delighted to have grabbed the Congolese striker, whom he had coveted several times in the past, in his former clubs.

“It’s a love story between us for a long time, we spoke often in my previous clubs, I am personally happy with his coming”, he first blurted out. The Marseille boss then assured that this arrival would not lead to the departures of Arkadiusz Milik (27) and Bamba Dieng (21) by the end of January.

Upcoming departures

“Absolutely not, we talked about it from the start, we needed this offensive profile. Throughout his career, Cédric is able to play on the left, as a second striker, as a forward striker. It’s a profile that offers us a lot of solutions. A profile difficult to find in the current market, increasingly rare ”, he said firmly, evoking other movements to come by the end of the market, while Dario Benedetto (31 years old), Alvaro Gonzalez (32 years old) or Boubacar Kamara (22 years old) and Duje Caleta -Car (25 years old) are announced starters more or less imminently, while Jordan Amavi (27 years old) has already gone on loan to Nice.

“Everything is linked to the general economic situation, with the authorities as well, the requirements of the DNCG, I am comfortable with that. In Spain, where I come from, you could see it is even stricter. It is a question of management, of reducing the wage bill. It is a general question, also a responsibility of the daily management of the club. We will try to make the best possible economic balance sheet. It depends on a few moves in the transfer window to be able to continue to develop our strategy ”, he said. OM’s transfer window is on!