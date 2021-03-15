OM: the renewal of Leonardo Balerdi

Landed last summer on loan from Borussia Dortmund with the label of young Argentine crack, Leonardo Balerdi had a mixed start. But since the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli and the establishment of his three-way defense, he seems to gain more and more self-confidence and it smells good for the future.

Last summer, Olympique de Marseille took everyone by surprise as Pablo Longoria and André Villas-Boas decided to look for the youngsters of Borussia Dortmund for Leonardo Balerdi, Argentinian central defender. ” In the case of Leonardo Balerdi, he has all the qualities. He’s powerful, goes fast, and he’s technically good. I’ve known him from Boca Juniors. He was on our list last year, but we weren’t able to get him signed financially. But this year, we were able to do it. It’s a good move in the transfer window for us. I hope that at the end of the season, we will be able to exercise our purchase option (15 M €, editor’s note). It’s a good Argentinian nugget “, Declared the Portuguese coach last summer.

But the start of the adventure was not that easy. If we readily recognize its elegance in duels and ball kicking, we also often find a few small jumps in concentration that hurt a lot. But this is also explained by his young age (22 years). He was also not helped by his beginnings with a first match against Brest and a second in an unusual left-back position against the Greens. But the real problem comes against FC Porto, during the 4th day of the group stage. He is guilty on the first goal and receives a red card which brings the penalty to the second. AVB is not kind to him afterwards.

The arrival of Sampaoli

” Leo, unfortunately for him the problem was the game against Porto. We had decided to give him a chance in an important game. He missed the opportunity, we spoke together, he made a serious mistake and he paid dearly for it. Alvaro is also found as a leader of the defense. Because of this mistake from Leo, Duje came back to an incredible level. There is no reason to change the defense. Leo works, we talk to him, we believe in him a lot. We will see for this match, it’s important that he has a good match. We are still in the same line of thought as before. We think he can become a great central and I hope he will stay at OM next season », Explained the coach last January.

But, patatras! André Villas-Boas is dismissed from his post and we were impatiently awaiting his replacement: Jorge Sampaoli. The Argentine coach is used to three-way defenses and, above all, he likes to bring out the balls cleanly in order to quickly bring the danger to the other side of the field. Technical conditions in which Leonardo Balerdi is completely overwhelmed. This is how during the first match, against Rennes, we could observe it in a 3-5-2.

Reassured in a three-way defense

In view of the team composition, we first thought that Balerdi was going to play in the right axial, to help Pol Lirola to defend, leaving the place of central defender in the axis to the slower Alvaro Gonzalez. But ultimately, this is not at all that which happened since the ex of the BvB evolved in this role of libero, leaving the right axis to the Spaniard. We immediately felt reassured in this position, well accompanied by Caleta-Car and Gonzalez.

Against Brest, it was another thing. If the men have not changed and the positioning either, we could observe a Balerdi which was still increasing in power. He is in particular at the origin of the second goal by coming out very cleanly, and it was not won, the ball in the heart of his defense. Defensively, we saw him anticipate a lot, which allowed him to make three interceptions and eight recoveries. In addition, he won the majority of his duels (5 out of 10).

And now ?

We know it, and André Villas-Boas, before his departure, explained it widely, it will be year 0 for Olympique de Marseille. Many players are at the end of their contracts, some items will be sold and the issue of loans will have to be resolved quickly. This is obviously the case of Leonardo Balerdi. As mentioned above, its call option was set at 15 million euros last summer. But, with the talents of Longoria, one could imagine a new financial package.

So much for the financial part. Regarding the contribution, there is no doubt that Leonardo Balerdi has everything to win in this team and this scheme imagined by Jorge Sampaoli. When we know that Duje Caleta-Car is rather promised a departure, the profile of Balerdi, elegant raiser, will be lacking next year if it was not kept. But, in the meantime, we will have to continue this momentum and finally let go. Over the last ten matches, he and OM have everything to gain and can start to write a great story together …