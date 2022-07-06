OM: the vibrant farewell message from Steve Mandanda

Fifteen seasons and 613 matches later, Steve Mandanda has – definitely – left Olympique de Marseille, heading to Stade Rennais. The 37-year-old goalkeeper did not fail to say goodbye to the Marseille people. Touching.

The end of a love story between Olympique de Marseille and Steve Mandanda. The French international with 34 selections, 37 years old since March 28, is officially no longer a Marseille player, after having defended his colors for fifteen seasons and 613 matches in all competitions. He signed up, free, for two seasons, in favor of Stade Rennais.

It is therefore time to say goodbye for the native of Kinshasa, who over two periods (2007-2016 and 2017-2022), interspersed with an ephemeral stint at Crystal Palace, will have entertained the Vélodrome stadium. Before putting on the Rennes jersey and evolving under the orders of Bruno Genesio, Steve Mandanda sent a long farewell message to those who rubbed shoulders with him in the Marseille city.

“OM is my home, my family, my heart club”

“Marseillais, it is with a heavy heart and charged with emotions that I address you this evening to say goodbye. After 15 wonderful years spent fully living my passion by your side, the time has come for me to leave. A page is turning today, but each moment will remain forever engraved in my heart and in my memory. I leave proud.”

“Proud to have worn the Olympique de Marseille jersey for 15 years. OM is my home, my family, my favorite club, the club that allowed me to become the man I am today. Supporters, your boundless passion has always thrilled me. Your unconditional love for OM and football has only created unique and unforgettable atmospheres.”

Tributes from Villas-Boas, Lopez, Ayes, Harit…

“Supporters, club employees, to all those I didn’t have time to greet before leaving, I just want to say thank you. Thank you for sticking with me through the good times and the tough times. Olympians, this story is ours and it will never end.” concluded Steve Mandanda, by way of goodbye. A message to which several of his former teammates reacted.

Starting with his former coach, André Villas-Boas. “Good luck Steve! What a pleasure to have had the chance to know you. Fastest I’ve seen between the posts. Magnificent stops, I would even say impossible stops. You have always been an inspiration to me as much as a man. Strength and courage my friend, reacted the Olympian coach from 2019 to 2021. Imitated by Amine Harit, Maxime Lopez, Rémy Cabella, Bouna Sarr and Florian Thauvin, who sent him love, André Ayew dropped him a “Fenomeno ❤️❤️ my capi” and Kevin Strootman a “Legend”.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑺𝒕𝒆𝒗𝒆 𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂 (@stevemandanda1)