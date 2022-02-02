OM tried to bring Sakai back this winter

During this winter transfer window, Pablo Longoria did his best to strengthen the Marseille team while taking care not to get into trouble in front of the DNCG in particular. It is in this sense that Bakambu and Kolasinac came for free this winter.

And according to Provence, OM, who wanted to have a reinforcement in defense after the departure of Amavi, even got in touch with Hiroki Sakai. The former Marseillais was open to returning to his former club and Sampaoli had validated this lead, but it did not come to fruition for a question of timing. OM could well try again this summer.