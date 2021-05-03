OM: two departures in the staff

Olympique de Marseille has undergone many changes in recent months. Pablo Longoria notably became president while Jorge Sampaoli took his place on the Marseille bench. Behind the scenes, the French club continues to be agitated. This is what announces The team this Monday evening.

We learn that Jacques Taxil (doctor) and Yannick Dyduch (physiotherapist) were thanked by the Olympian team. This was to take place at the end of the season, but OM decided to anticipate these departures. The doctor, singled out for his management of certain cases including that of Jordan Amavi, bade farewell to the group on Monday, specifies the sports daily. OM, which should still separate from other members of the medical staff, continues its facelift.