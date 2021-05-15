OM: Valentin Rongier recounts the incidents at the Commanderie

Last January, Marseille supporters entered the Olympique de Marseille training center. Several players had been taken to task and many degradations had been reported. A significant event for the players as well for the players as for the staff or the employees of the club.

In an interview for Provence, Valentin Rongier recounts how he experienced these events even if he was not present at the time of the events. “I was shocked to learn that the physical integrity of my partners had been questioned, that shouldn’t happen. We discussed with the supporters, it calmed down, we are moving forward. This discussion was needed, but I’m not sure what they did should be done. (…) It is also partly our fault in view of our performances in the Champions League and even in the league. There was a questioning of both parties, the discussion did us good. It is due to a whole: the frustration of the supporters who could not go to the Vélodrome because of the Covid, the shitty results, the people who cannot leave their homes… ”, he explained.