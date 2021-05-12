HomeSportsfootballOM: Valère Germain very much courted
Sportsfootball

OM: Valère Germain very much courted

By kenyan

At the end of his contract this summer, Valère Germain has already officially announced that he will leave Olympique de Marseille at the end of the season. While he has never played abroad, the 31-year-old French striker may well discover Spain or Italy next season.

As the announcement Provence today, the former Monaco striker is notably tracked by Celta Vigo and Granada. Two formations guaranteed to play in La Liga next season and which would tempt Germain, seduced by the fact of playing in Spain, a priority track in his mind while the name of the Italian clubs have not leaked for the moment.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke