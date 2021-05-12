OM: Valère Germain very much courted

At the end of his contract this summer, Valère Germain has already officially announced that he will leave Olympique de Marseille at the end of the season. While he has never played abroad, the 31-year-old French striker may well discover Spain or Italy next season.

As the announcement Provence today, the former Monaco striker is notably tracked by Celta Vigo and Granada. Two formations guaranteed to play in La Liga next season and which would tempt Germain, seduced by the fact of playing in Spain, a priority track in his mind while the name of the Italian clubs have not leaked for the moment.