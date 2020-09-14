Home Sports football OM: Villas-Boas' tackle at PSG
Sportsfootball

OM: Villas-Boas’ tackle at PSG

By kenyan

OM ended a series of 20 games without a win against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night by winning 1-0 on the lawn of the Parc des Princes. A success which brought a smile to all the people of Marseille and which allowed André Villas-Boas to put a nice tackle to PSG QSI version at a press conference. The Portuguese coach made a point of recalling the colossal investment of Qatar to finally fail in the Champions League.

Related news

football

PSG: the lunar speech of Thomas Tuchel

kenyan -
Beaten for the first time in 20 matches by OM, PSG paid for its lack of realism in both surfaces. However, Thomas Tuchel...
Read more
football

OM: Villas-Boas has roomed Tuchel

kenyan -
https://dailymotion.com/video/x7w6o9t?autoplay=1 It was very hot on the pitch between the PSG players and those of OM on Sunday evening, in a meeting that ended...
Read more
football

PSG-OM: Alvaro Gonzalez responds to Neymar

kenyan -
Yesterday, after the meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille (0-1), everyone ignited the racist remarks that Alvaro Gonzalez would have made...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,773FansLike
3,531FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

PSG-OM Streaming: how to watch the match live

football kenyan -
Tonight, it's the big night ! One of the unmissable matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG face OM this Sunday...
Read more

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko asks to leave

football kenyan -
Tracked by Juventus, Edin Dzeko would have asked his club, AS Roma, to let him go to Piedmont. This transfer window is more than...
Read more

Stade Rennais: Nicolas Holveck’s update on the Mbaye Niang, Clément Grenier...

football kenyan -
The Breton club officially presented its new recruit Serhou Guirassy to the media. The opportunity for the Rennes president to tackle the summer...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane fell under the spell of the nugget...

football kenyan -
If the Casa Blanca has sent a lot of its young people to the four corners of Spain or elsewhere in Europe, it intends...
Read more

Fiorentina likes Alfredo Morelos

football kenyan -
Long-time target of the LOSC with which he even had a contractual agreement, Alfredo Morelos (24) has not heard from the northern club for...
Read more

Bertrand Traoré opens the door to a departure from OL

football kenyan -
During an interview in Burkina Faso, Bertrand Traoré explained that his situation at OL could not last any longer. The transfer window of Olympique...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke