OM ended a series of 20 games without a win against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night by winning 1-0 on the lawn of the Parc des Princes. A success which brought a smile to all the people of Marseille and which allowed André Villas-Boas to put a nice tackle to PSG QSI version at a press conference. The Portuguese coach made a point of recalling the colossal investment of Qatar to finally fail in the Champions League.
