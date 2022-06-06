OM want to recruit a former OL glory, Liverpool and Barça are fighting for a Brazilian star

A former OL star tracked by OM, Liverpool and Barça are fighting for a Brazilian winger, and Atlético de Madrid are targeting a PSG player to strengthen themselves: find in your Foot Transfer market press review the latest information from the sports press.

OM are keen to strengthen their midfield

According to journalists from Sport and of Mundo Deportivo, the Phocaeans hope to recruit Miralem Pjanić. Former OL, the Bosnian will return to Barça after his loan to Beşiktaş. With his huge salary, the Catalans want to get rid of him quickly. Pablo Longoria has reportedly already sounded Barca out on the possibility of reaching an agreement.

A fight begins between FC Barcelona and Liverpool for Raphinha

This Monday morning, the inside pages of Sport indicate that FC Barcelona is talking with Raphinha, Brazilian winger from Leeds. According to the Spanish newspaper, Mateu Alemany has an appointment with Peacocks officials to lobby for the transfer. The Blaugrana leader’s priority is to negotiate down the 65 million euros that the Yorkshire club is demanding for its star player. But Liverpool would be ready to thwart the plans of the culés according to Mundo Deportivo. Jürgen Klopp would analyze the situation of Raphinha to be the replacement of Sadio Mané. The key to signing him would be to promise him a lot of playing time, the Auriverde want to be on top for the World Cup.

Atlético de Madrid interested in a PSG midfielder

Sent on loan this season, Pablo Sarabia exploded in the Sporting jersey. AS reveals to us that Atlético de Madrid has the Spaniard in the sights to strengthen its workforce, its performances have greatly pleased the decision makers colchoneros. An opportunity that would also please the Parisian midfielder. Regularly selected with La Roja, Sarabia fears a return to PSG on the bench, which would jeopardize his chances of the World Cup.