OM: what’s stuck for Pol Lirola

Pol Lirola (23 years old) is Pablo Longoria’s priority to strengthen the position of right side on the side of Olympique de Marseille. Negotiations with his club, Fiorentina, are open but still block on the terms of the operation and especially its settlement.

According to TMW, OM, delighted with the Spaniard’s loan for the last six months of last season, is willing to pay € 12 million in four years for the right-back. La Viola, for its part, will want to receive € 13 million, payable over two years. Details that are important. The exchanges continue while the Iberian, him, made his choice, he wants to return to Marseille.