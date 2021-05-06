OM will extend Jordan Amavi

Pablo Longoria and OM have their work cut out for them. Indeed, the Marseille club is preparing the future and the next transfer window. At the same time, the residents of the Orange Vélodrome must also manage the cases of elements at the end of the contract, like Jordan Amavi (27 years old). Courted in England, especially by Crystal Palace, the left side, often on the flank this season (16 games played), had regularly kicked in touch about his future. He finally decided to stay.

In any case, this is what affirms The team this Thursday. The sports daily ensures that the former Nice player will initial a new three or four year contract. The news should even be made official within the week. By dint of patience and persuasion, Longoria therefore succeeded in arming Amavi. The team adds that the next goal will be to do the same with Florian Thauvin, free in June. However, the 2018 world champion is getting closer to the Tigers as revealed on our site.