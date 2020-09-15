Home Sports football OM will not be able to welcome everyone
Sportsfootball

OM will not be able to welcome everyone

By kenyan

This is bad news for the supporters of Olympique de Marseille. Indeed, the fanatics of the Marseille club will not be able to celebrate with their players the victory of theirs during the Classic last Sunday. The authorized gauge in the enclosure was lowered from 5,000 to 1,000 people so the team coached by André Villas-Boas announced that it could not accommodate 4,000 people.

Olympique de Marseille has taken note of the new sanitary measures decreed by the Prefect of Bouches-du-Rhône, restricting the eligible audience at the Orange Vélodrome stadium to only 1000 people, instead of 5000. The club will therefore not be in able to welcome at the Orange Vélodrome all the spectators planned for the next three home championship matches, namely OM-SAINT ÉTIENNE Thursday 17/09, OM-LILLE Sunday 20/09 and OM-METZ Saturday 26 / 09. Holders of canceled tickets will be notified by email and reimbursed without any action on their part (if the payment had been made via a credit note, it will be automatically credited). Olympique de Marseille would like to apologize for the changes caused by this decision beyond its control and thank the supporters concerned for their understanding. », We can read.

