Operation Bryan Gil gets complicated for OM

This time OM can start. After the green light from the DNCG, a lot of names were mentioned to strengthen the ranks of Marseille in this coming season. The position of central defender appears to be a priority as the suitors parade. A permanent transfer of William Saliba is the preferred track as we revealed but the Gunner is expensive. He is therefore no longer the only one to be courted. We have spoken in recent hours of the Riechedly Bazoer (Vitesse Arnheim) cases with whom an agreement has even already been reached, but also of Facundo Medina (Lens). As a winger, it was Justin Kluivert who appeared first. There is also the name of Bryan Gil that The evening team revealed earlier this week. Longoria is said to have inquired with Tottenham about a one-year loan.

Let’s be clear, it will be complicated to bring in the young Spanish winger, in a situation of failure at the Spurs where he is under contract until 2026. His salary is high in addition to having been the subject of a transfer to 25 M€ a year ago. The English club had gone to get him from Seville. In January, he was loaned to Valencia where he blew hot and cold. It still allowed him to replay more regularly. And to report to other clubs because according to the DailyMail, Sampdoria has also inquired. With the Champions League, OM have better arguments only the English media expresses the superior interest of the Italian club to its French competitor for the Spanish international (4 caps). It is also without counting on the preference of Tottenham to want to sell his player …