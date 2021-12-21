Ousmane Dembélé agrees to extend to FC Barcelona!

After having marinated Culés for many months, the Frenchman is finally ready to extend the adventure in Catalonia.

Whenever he brings up the case of Ousmane Dembélé (24), Xavi only uses laudatory terms. Recently questioned about the extension of the French, the coach of FC Barcelona was also rather confident. “I’m positive, he wants to continue. I can’t say more, because you have to come to an agreement with your agent. But he knows how important he will be if he stays with us. “

But in Blaugrana offices, this kind of statement is good, but it takes concrete. And quick. After several months of waiting for a favorable sign from the Dembélé clan, the culé management has let it be known that a solution, no matter which one, will have to be found before the start of the year 2022. To put all the chances on his side, Barça would even be willing to offer an extension of only two years, just to leave some leeway to the former BVB resident, who was playing tonight against Sevilla.

Dembélé does not want to hear about a departure

No one knows if this formula will be chosen, but according to our information, Ousmane Dembélé has indeed chosen to extend his contract at Barça. The supersonic winger has yet to agree with his club on the terms of his new lease, but unlike an entourage still keen to listen to offers, the 2018 world champion absolutely does not want to leave.

Excellent news for Barça since Dembélé had several choice courtiers and especially more fortunate ones. Bayern Munich and Newcastle in particular knocked on his door. Blaugrana player since 2017, the French has certainly lived through several difficult seasons, in part because of repeated injuries. But he obviously feels at home in the Catalan city. To the delight of Xavi.