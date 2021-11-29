Pal Dardai dismissed by Hertha Berlin

Held in check in the very last seconds against Augsburg (1-1), Hertha Berlin is currently in fourteenth place in the Bundesliga after thirteen day, five points behind Arminia Bielefeld, first relegation. A new cruel scenario which also cost Pal Dardai’s place on the bench of La Vieille Dame, as the club announced on Monday, with some regret: “We would like to thank Pál for his work. He took over the team in a difficult situation last season and kept us in the Bundesliga under difficult circumstances ”. After leading the German capital team for four seasons during his previous term, the former Hungarian international (45) therefore experienced a much more delicate second term, less than a year after his return.

Appointed on January 25, the Hungarian therefore paid the price for a disappointing start to the season where his team have only won two of their last eight matches. To ensure his succession, Pal Dardai was replaced by Tayfun Korkut, 47. The Turk had previously coached Hanover 96, VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen. He signed a contract until the end of the season: “We want to give the team a new boost with Tayfun Korkut. Tayfun has shown in the past that he can not only stabilize a team but also allow them to progress ”, declared Fredi Bobic, the sporting director of Hertha.

