PAOK in discussion for Shinji Kagawa

If the transfer market is closed in the big five leagues, Greek football is entitled to a small extension. With real ambitions to go annoy Olympiakos and Panathinaikos and on the strength of the recruitment of Moussa Wagué from Barça, PAOK wants to take advantage of these recent weeks to achieve a big blow.

And that big blow would be Shinji Kagawa. The club eliminated by Krasnodar at the gate of the Champions League would have come into contact with the Japanese midfielder, according to Onsports. Free from any contract after the end of his lease with Borussia Dortmund and after successive loans (Zaragoza, Besiktas), the Japanese attacking midfielder is looking for a team. The leaders of the last Olympiakos dolphins in the Super League are said to be working hard to attract him and add a buzzing name to their project and squad.