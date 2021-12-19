PAOK Salonika frees Shinji Kagawa

PAOK Salonika formalized the termination of the contract of its Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa on Saturday. The former Borussia Dortmund has seen no stability after leaving Germany, with short stints at Besiktas and Real Zaragoza before joining the Greek league. No longer in the plans of his trainer Razvan Lutsescu, he left the club after an agreement reached with the Black and White.

“PAOK FC and the Japanese player have decided, by mutual consent, to end their cooperation. We wish the player good luck for the rest of his career ”, can we read in the club’s press release. The 32-year-old could rebound in MLS during the next winter transfer window according to the Greek press, but no club has been specified.