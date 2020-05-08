Paolo Maldini denounces France’s choice over Ligue 1 shutdown

As the Bundesliga resumes on 16 May, there are voices against the (possibly hasty) decision of the Professional Football League (LFP) to freeze the ranking of the 2019-2020 ligue 1 and Ligue 2 championships. And recently, it was none other than the Italian legend of AC Milan, Paolo Maldini, who spoke during a live Instagram with his former team-mate Filippo Inzaghi against the measures taken by the French football authorities.

« France, in my opinion, has made a mistake He said. Before hoping for another plan for his club AC Milan, for economic reasons including: ” we have to try to go on the field, it would be a disaster in all respects (to end the championship), first of all economic. We have to try. As a reminder, Serie A, like the Premier League or La Liga, remains one of the major leagues in limbo as to the turn of this season.