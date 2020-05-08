Home Sports News football Paolo Maldini denounces France's choice over Ligue 1 shutdown
Paolo Maldini denounces France’s choice over Ligue 1 shutdown

By kenyan

As the Bundesliga resumes on 16 May, there are voices against the (possibly hasty) decision of the Professional Football League (LFP) to freeze the ranking of the 2019-2020 ligue 1 and Ligue 2 championships. And recently, it was none other than the Italian legend of AC Milan, Paolo Maldini, who spoke during a live Instagram with his former team-mate Filippo Inzaghi against the measures taken by the French football authorities.

« France, in my opinion, has made a mistake He said. Before hoping for another plan for his club AC Milan, for economic reasons including: ” we have to try to go on the field, it would be a disaster in all respects (to end the championship), first of all economic. We have to try. As a reminder, Serie A, like the Premier League or La Liga, remains one of the major leagues in limbo as to the turn of this season.

