Pape Gueye: deciphering a programmed ascent

After Lassana Diarra or Paul Pogba, the Green Cuvée has produced a new midfield with very interesting potential. Like a good wine on call, the HAC allowed it to ripen in the shade for the time it took. From a back sentry to an impact player, Gueye has made a life-saving moult that Oswald Tanchot is the originator of. So it was with the former coach of The Hares that Foot Mercato spoke to understand the phenomenon.

Everything was tied up. On April 29, Watford announced the signing for five years of the havraise nugget on all its digital media. And then, Patatras! A few hours later he and his lawyer challenged the validity of the agreement reached by his former agent Bakary Sanogo. While waiting for the final word of this story, Foot Mercato deciphers how Gueye became this coveted medium.

While Tino Kadewere was grabbing the light, Pape Gueye climbed the ladder without batting an eyelid, with his toddler face screwed onto his slender body. In less than a year it has become one of the biggest attractions of League 2, no frills. From April 1, 2019, the date of his first professional tenure, to March 6, 2020 (the day of Le Havre’s last match before the coronavirus break), Pape Alassane Gueye went from being a young player at the training centre to captaining Le Havre intermittently (five times this season). A meteoric rise during which the native of Montreuil missed only three days of championship. A statistic that illustrates how much the man who has gnawed his brakes for just under two seasons in reserve, after signing his professional contract in June 2017, has become indispensable within the dean’s squad.

But if he swallows the steps like small ovens today, it is above all because he was brooded at will before that. Arriving in Normandy in 2012, Gueye went through the U17s, was a finalist in the French championship with the under-19s led by former Le Havre Abasse Ba, before taking over the first team’s captaincy at just 21 years of age. With his contract coming to an end and HAC still playing in Ligue 2 next year, the idea that Pape has (already) made the rounds in his adopted club is a no-brainer.

A technical profile of extreme wealth

When we talk about Pape Gueye, the comparison with his eldest Paul Pogba soon comes out of the hat. Because like him, he knows how to play in every position in the middle. Neither quite defensive or offensive, without being a relay. Gueye is all three at once. A player capable of scraping a ball in a duel before erasing the return of his pursuer of a roulette wheel and using his precise long game to find a partner gone deep. A profile that hardly goes unnoticed in League 2. This is how Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe, a young midfielder on loan from PSG in Le Havre, introduced us a few weeks ago: ” Pope… (he thinks) I’m not going to say it’s a Paul Pogba but it’s getting closer. He is an elegant player to see, he is a left-hander, technically he is very strong, he has a good game vision, defensively he is very solid… Adding that during his training in Paris, he had not come across a higher environment in Havrais.

Gueye’s game vision and left leg have had them all over and over again. Not the rest. Having turned professional at the age of 18, Pape still lacks the strength and quality of support to meet the requirements of the professional level. Especially since at the time, he was essentially playing in a remote defensive midfield role. A position held by the experienced Victor Lekhal. His physical maturity is relatively late and the challenge of his coach of the moment, Oswald Tanchot, is to make him play a step higher, between the opposing lines, to associate him with Lekhal. « He was used to playing in a certain comfort during his training, remembers the one who threw Pope into the big bath. He played only as a sentry, he tended to secure his game a lot, to play quite low and very little between the lines. He was closer to a third central defender (a position he can also hold) than to a midfielder. He had been trained like that but I made him work so that he could play as a relay player, as an impact player in the middle because he is able to play between the lines and his great strength today is that he can play in all three positions in the middle. A transformation benefited from the new HAC coach, Paul Le Guen, who has changed systems seven times this year (three different positions for Pape) and has lined up the Lekhal-Gueye duo seven times since the Algerian’s return from injury in January.

“He can sulk a little when he loses little games”

For if Oswald Tanchot’s ambition is to associate the two men, it is ultimately the bad fortune of the former that will accelerate the fate of the latter. Victor Lekhal, who is experiencing the third rupture of the cruciate ligaments in his right knee, is in action, and Gueye takes over: he saw his first tenure on April 1, 2019. Logic in terms of his ease in this position, but also and more and more thanks to the aura that emanates from him.

Oswald Tanchot remembers a natural leader despite his young age: ” he is a very respectful person in the day-to-day running, with the people at the club, the teammates. He is a good comrade, who is alive, laughing but who knows how to make a difference and refocus on work. He is someone who, through his aura and his calmness, brings something. He can sulk a little when he loses small games … He’s a winner. Pope, if we forget the date of birth, he is a true leader. He does things well in training, he loves his job, he embodies the club… So much so that Paul Le Guen, depending on the situation (suspensions of managers or injuries), left him the precious captain’s armband this season.

Known avenues for improvement

Pape Gueye has all the cards in hand, remains to play them in the right order and with caution. His statistics, for example, are still too meagre for a very high level midfielder (0 goals and 2 assists in 25 games in the last fiscal year). Although according to Oswald Tanchot, the boy has a real margin of progress in this area: ” if he plays as a torchbearer he has to be more decisive. He’s really capable, too. In training when there are reduced games or with close goals, he scores a lot of goals. He’s got a really good left foot, he’s got a really good strike. When he unlocks, he’s going to start putting some on. So nothing unattainable.

Another avenue for improvement is to dictate the pace of a match. The prerogative of the great. « He has a tendency to sometimes forget to put the same intensity in all phases of the game but that, with England (at the time of the interview it was announced in Watford, ed.), he will acquire it because he has the athletic ability to do it. He was also a bit mono-paced at one time but he really made a lot of progress on that. While his game vision and the quality of his long play allow him to shine in a system of rapid transitions and verticality, his technical predispositions suggest that he could flourish in the future in a training with more mastery, in smaller spaces. Versatility that, if used wisely, could serve many clubs.