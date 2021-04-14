Paris SG, FC Barcelona: the strong announcement of Neymar on his future

Faced with the microphones stretched Tuesday night, Neymar did not only show his satisfaction after the qualification of Paris SG for the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Brazilian also made a strong announcement about his future.

While in Spain, and in Catalonia, more precisely, we are seriously discussing the possibility of a return to FC Barcelona for Neymar (29) this summer, with in particular Catalunya Radio which ensures the economic feasibility of the operation, the n ° 10 of Paris SG spoke at the end of the qualification for the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Author of a full match against Bayern Munich (0-1), elected man of the match by UEFA, the Brazilian appeared in front of the microphones of TNT Sports, Brazilian channel with the broadcasting rights of C1. And the least we can say is that the international Auriverde (103 caps, 64 goals) was very clear.

Confident

“My extension to PSG is no longer a subject. Obviously I feel very comfortable here and at home at PSG. I feel happier than I was before ”, he said, sure of himself.

Listening to him, things are therefore clear in the mind of Ney, he will extend his lease, which currently extends until June 2022, with the club in the capital. Everything is in place, all that’s missing is the official announcement and details of this new contract, which promises to be XXL. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi can smile. Barça probably a little less.

