Patrice Evra tackles Manchester United and his coaching management

Appointed until the end of the season as interim Manchester United coach, Ralf Rangnick will have the difficult task of relaunching the Red Devils, seventh in the Premier League and in difficulty since the start of the season. Under the eyes of the German technician, the Mancuniens also won, Thursday evening, against Arsenal (3-2) but the successor of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will really take up his duties on the United bench against Crystal Palace this Sunday in 15 hours. Former glory of the club, Patrice Evra, however, shared his doubts about the appointment of Ralf Rangnick: “I am confused”, launched the ex-defender with Amazon UK and quoted by the Daily Star. “We talk more about Rangnick than what the players are doing on the pitch because we just sacked a manager but everyone seems so excited”.

As such, the former Mancunian side especially regretted the lack of continuity of Manchester United concerning its coaches: “It’s starting to become a circus. How many coaches have we already fired? We do not know if he comes as an advisor or just for six months because we do not know if they are waiting for a trainer with whom they already have an agreement ”, thus hit the former international tricolor to the 81 selections. “It becomes a bit like a circus. We’ll see. It has already happened with Solskjaer. He was an interim coach and in the end we kept him and we offered him a three-year contract ”.