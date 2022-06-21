Paul Mitchell unveils Monaco transfer window plans

During a press conference, Paul Mitchell spoke about AS Monaco’s strategy on this transfer market.

The time for recovery has come. Since Saturday, a good part of the AS Monaco workforce has returned to training. On the menu: medical and physical tests, indoor work and racing. The objective is to be ready as soon as possible to start this 2022-23 financial year with a bang, where the objectives will be multiple, as Paul Mitchell recalled, during a press conference on Tuesday. “The idea we have is to be competitive. We are capable, we have notably climbed twice on the L1 podium recently. We always want to push our limits. We want to progress on and off the pitch..

The sporting director added: “You have to be ready, mentally and physically. We have to learn from what happened last year, the way we worked. Pay attention to the workload. We can rely on the experience of this group. I think we will have to show a better face and pick up where we left off, in great shape. We have to start that way.”. But recruiting will also be essential. “We want to strengthen this team. We have a lot of deadlines. The team came back in great shape. We want to strengthen ourselves collectively and individually..

Monaco will be aggressive on the market

He pursues : “In football, it’s always about finding a balance. When we arrived two years ago, we knew that we needed a new dynamic with talented young people. We are ambitious, we want to win and go as high as possible. More experience may be needed in this group. We work for”. Asked about the Paulo Dybala and Clément Lenglet rumors, he said: “unfortunately, I will answer that I don’t like to talk about players who are not under contract in Monaco. It’s not respectful. I don’t prefer to do it, so I will limit myself and say that they are two good players..

A priori, the ASM looks elsewhere and will attack this summer. “It should be remembered that we have a good workforce, steeped in talent. We lost a great player with Tchouameni, but I see it as an opportunity for some to show what they can do. We will try to find the best possible profiles. We pay attention to the financial aspect. Yes, we are going to be aggressive, but in a strategic way. On the 1st, we will be ready. We have a great team with quality and we have to trust this group while finding the profiles to improve it to be competitive in the three competitions..

ASM will only open the door if there is a good offer

It will however be necessary to resist the attacks, in particular for elements like Badiashile “I think we have a very ambitious shareholder who wants the best for ASM. To recruit one of our players, like Aurélien Tchouameni with Real Madrid, it will take a significant offer to let him go. We want to have good results over time. We have interesting profiles within our workforce. It will take an offer as large as their talent to let them go.. The contenders for the arrival of talents made in ASM have been warned. The club will not make any gifts.

A strategy assumed by Mitchell. “It’s a hard balance to find, it’s even the hardest to find. Today, there are many clubs that have a new recruitment strategy, with young people with high potential. But it’s always about winning. It’s always something hard when you arrive. We wanted to bet on youth and talent. We managed to get results and see the evaluation and the sale of players go up.. The leader, who observes a lot in Brazil, also sent a message to the young people of the club.

The return of loans

“There is a lot of potential, we saw it with our U19 group. I had said in the past that we wanted to integrate young people, but it has to be at the right speed. They will continue to train with the pro group.. Finally, he mentioned the players on loan last year. “As you know, the recovery takes place on July 1. But it was optional for some. Willem (Geubbels) took over. Pavlovic was with the selection so he will resume later. Benjamin (Lecomte) had the opportunity to resume on July 1 after a long season with Atlético”.

He adds : “For Pietro (Pellegri), we are in good discussions with Torino. Arthur Zagre has an additional loan year. Aholu had a mandatory option. For Barecca, there is one more year. We are in discussion”. Finally, Mitchell concluded by evoking the presence of Thomas Didillon at the resumption. “We have this desire to have this synergy with Cecle Bruges, our satellite club. There is this possibility for Thomas to train with us.. In the starting blocks, Paul Mitchell therefore promises a very turbulent transfer window. It promises !