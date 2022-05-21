Paul Pogba apprehends his last with Manchester United

According to ESPN, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could well be in Ralf Rangnick’s squad for the last game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday (5 p.m.), but the French international would be apprehensive of this meeting and the reaction of Mancunian fans. Injured in the calf since the heavy defeat against Liverpool (4-0) on April 19, the 29-year-old midfielder is not sure to once again wear the United jersey.

Free in June, Pogba, who is expected to return to Juventus, fears being once again heavily whistled by United fans against Palace, for what seems to be his last match with the Red Devils. Not spared from injury this season, the midfielder has made just 27 appearances for Manchester this season, scoring one goal and providing nine assists.