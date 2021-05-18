Paul Pogba’s declaration of love to N’Golo Kanté

“He’s small, he’s nice, he stopped Leo Messi …” Who does not remember this tune sung by the supporters of the France team, during the 2018 World Cup in Russia having seen the Blues lift this coveted trophy for the second time in their history? This song obviously honors N’Golo Kanté (30), author of a high-level World Cup, which is also the heyday of Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel. During an interview with bein Sports and broadcast this Monday, Paul Pogba (28) is precisely returned to the personality of the pocket midfielder of the Blues and Blues. La Pioche wanted to restore a truth, before throwing flowers to his friend in the midfield under the leadership of Didier Deschamps.

“N’Golo, he’s a sore loser! He cheats a lot, a lot (laughs). He is adorable, kind as everything. But he cheats in card games, in board games, he can even cheat in possession (ball) games. He’s cheating, I’m honest. Tells him that he is not cheating but that he uses cunning! N’Golo is a smart kid! Afterwards, even when he cheats, with him, it can pass. We have to love him. He is the most beloved soccer player in the history of football! He is excellent, he is very humble. He’s nice, he’s professional … He’s never going to complain, he’s going to work, never say anything. He has got everything. He is technically good, he has the quality of passing, he is everywhere on the pitch. I even say that it even comes out of the earth! He is recovering, he is at the finish … Having a player like that by his side, what more could you ask for? I understand why Tuchel is happy ”, thus confided Paul Pogba about a N’Golo Kanté in form at the end of the season before Euro 2020. The Manchester United player made a point of clarifying, with a smile: “I think I’m happier to play with him than the other way around. “