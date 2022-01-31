Menu
Paul Wanner signs pro at Bayern Munich

Coming to the end of the trainee contract which linked him to Bayern Munich next June, Paul Wanner, a big talent for the Bavarian club, has extended. The 16-year-old midfielder is the youngest player to wear the Bavarian shirt in the Bundesliga and will therefore be a long-term player with Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

“FC Bayern Munich has reached an agreement with Paul Wanner to extend his contract. The 16-year-old midfielder is Bayern’s youngest player to ever feature in a Bundesliga game. Wanner came on as a substitute in the 2-1 draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach, 4-0 in Cologne and 4-1 against Hertha BSC under coach Julian Nagelsmann. can we read in a press release.

