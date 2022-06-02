Menu
Paulo Dybala opens the door to championships other than Serie A

Date:

Having already announced his departure from Juventus Turin, Paulo Dybala only has to find a new club for next season. The Argentinian, scorer against Italy in the Finalissima lets his representatives work for him, even if he would not be against an adventure in a new championship. “I’m pretty calm, the people I work with are very caring. In Italy, I am very comfortable. I would still like to get to know other leagues like the Premier League, La Liga… but I’m happy in Italy.” he declared to ESPN at the end of the game.

“I’ve been there for 10 years, I know the tournament and now they treat me like I’m Italian…” Which could make the former Palermo player want to stay in the boot, he who was insistently linked to Inter Milan where he could thus find his partner in selection, Lautaro Martinez: “Me and Lautaro? He’s a phenomenon, today (yesterday, editor’s note) he had an incredible match, a great goal and a great assist. But today we are only talking about the national team.”

