Peace between Neymar and Barça relieves Spain, how Juventus intend to win back CR7’s heart

Spain relieved of Neymar-Barça agreement

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Neymar make daily headlines Sport this Tuesday. The Spanish media are relieved that the war is finally over between the Catalan club and the Brazilian. “The end of a war that lasted 4 years”, can we read. Barça informed yesterday via a press release that an extra-judicial agreement concerning the various disputes between the two parties had been found. “Neymar and Barça make peace”, written on his side The team. Despite his departure from Barça in 2017 for PSG, the Brazilian was still linked to the Catalan club because of the payment of a bonus of several tens of millions of euros. This story now over, the Ney can now definitely turn the page on FC Barcelona and fully focus on his sporting goals with Paris Saint-Germain.

Juve want to win back CR7

Cristiano Ronaldo is still making the front pages of Italian dailies this morning. The five-time Ballon d’Or made its comeback in Turin on Monday. He was greeted with great pomp by the tifosi of Juve, who obviously tried to send him a message by proclaiming their love to them. “Show and mystery”, summarizes it Corriere dello Sport. Indeed, if the Portuguese is a Juventus player, his future is still unclear. The Italian daily explains that PSG still maintains contact with the Ronaldo clan, in case Kylian Mbappé comes to take charge of Real Madrid. “Big Juve bath for Cristiano”, we write on the side of Tuttosport. The operation to win back the heart of CR7 has clearly been launched in Piedmont.

Ramos questions in Paris

Sergio Ramos has still not taken his first steps with Paris Saint-Germain and we will have to wait a little longer. “What is the problem”, asks himself The Parisian in its inside pages. The 35-year-old has been experiencing calf discomfort for the past few days. No risk will be taken by Mauricio Pochettino and his staff who prefer to preserve him given his many injuries in recent years. Ramos will therefore be absent for the friendly match against Sevilla FC, which will take place this evening at 8 p.m. It will not be in the Champions Trophy against Lille this Sunday either. Still a little patience to see the former Madrilenian under the Parisian tunic.