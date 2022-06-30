Menu
Pedrinho at Atletico Mineiro

Atlético Mineiro, which formalized the sale of its hope Savinho (18 years old) in Troyes, announced in parallel the arrival of Pedrinho (24 years old) from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder, revealed at Corinthians and passed by Benfica, arrives in the form of a loan until June 2023. The left-hander has also been in the sights of LOSC in recent weeks.

