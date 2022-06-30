Pedrinho at Atletico Mineiro

Atlético Mineiro, which formalized the sale of its hope Savinho (18 years old) in Troyes, announced in parallel the arrival of Pedrinho (24 years old) from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder, revealed at Corinthians and passed by Benfica, arrives in the form of a loan until June 2023. The left-hander has also been in the sights of LOSC in recent weeks.

📝 O meio-campista Pedrinho é o novo reforço do #Galo! Ele chega por empréstimo ate junho de 2023. Seja bem-vindo! 💪🐔💻: https://t.co/pPmzshx0BS pic.twitter.com/ePclELizZo — Atletico (@Atletico) June 30, 2022