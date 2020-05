Loaned for a fee and with an option to buy last summer at Besiktas, Pedro Rebocho is back at Guingamp, but not for long. The Portuguese flanker could, however, make another season in France.

According to information from O Jogo, FC Nantes is in advanced negotiations with the 25-year-old and an agreement seems close. It will then be necessary to find common ground with the Breton Ligue 2 club, where the player is still under contract until 2022.