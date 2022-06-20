Menu
Pep Guardiola and Joan Laporta discuss Bernardo Silva

As part of the presentation of the charity match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City which will take place on August 24, Barça president Joan Laporta and Cityzens coach Pep Guardiola discussed the case of the Sky Blues midfielder. , Bernardo Silva, who is tracked by the Blaugranas. Guardiola said he believed the 27-year-old Portuguese, who is with City until June 2025, would still be at Manchester next season but would not retain him if he wanted to leave.

“Today I think Bernardo Silva will continue with us, but as I have always said since my time at Barça, I don’t want players who don’t want to be. But today I’m thinking about what’s nextclaimed Guardiola to which Laporta replied, work is done to make a competitive team next season. Today it is not appropriate to talk about players “, according to comments reported by Mundo Deportivo. Bernardo Silva played 50 games for City last season, scoring 13 goals and providing 7 assists.

