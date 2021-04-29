Pep Guardiola confirmed the first signing of FC Barcelona: “He is one of my favorite players”

The Manchester City manager addressed the issue at the press conference following the victory over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final

Pep Guardiola confirmed the first signing of Barcelona

After lifting the Carabao Cup trophy after beating Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley, Pep Guardiola nothing was saved in the press conference afterwards, and he even revealed that one of his players is very close to closing an agreement with FC Barcelona, the team of his loves.

While most of the Spanish media talk about the possibility that Sergio Agüero joins Lionel Messi in the Barça forward, the Catalan coach ended up confirming that Eric Garcia It will be the new reinforcement of the culé team.

Asked about the absence of the young central defender in the recent London final, Pep acknowledged that “the reason why he has not been called up for the League Cup final is because I think he will sign for Barça ”.

Eric García could arrive at Barcelona as a free agent from July (Reuters)

“Eric Garcia is one of my favorite players. I would love to have 15 players like him for his behavior. He is always thinking about the team. He always has a good face in good times and bad. He helps the coach and the dressing room all the time, ”explained the former Bayern Munich manager.

“He is going to go to an incredible team And when players say they are dissatisfied if I don’t put them to play, I think of Eric. Most of the time he is not on the bench because he is going to go to Barcelona, I hope so. It’s hard, but it is what it is, “he said.

The 20-year-old was trained in the Barça quarry until in 2017 he left for England in search of new opportunities. Thus, the following year, he became part of the first team.

Jordi Alba and Eric García celebrating after Spain’s narrow victory over Georgia in the Group B match of the European tie heading to Qatar (Reuters)

The negotiations had already been underway for a long time. The Spanish terminates the contract with the citizens June 30 and from Barcelona, ​​due to the economic crisis, they decided to wait until that date to close the agreement since, starting in July, he could reach zero cost as a free agent.

After informing the club of your position, Eric García has lost prominence in the squad and has not been called up by Manchester City since the beginning of March. So far, the native of Martorell (Barcelona) has not played for nine games (5 as a substitute and 4 without even making the official list).