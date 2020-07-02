Pep Guardiola is ready to take out the checkbook to rebuild his Manchester City

While several departures are looming, Pep Guardiola intends to give himself the means to rebuild a competitive Manchester City.

This Thursday evening, Manchester City receives Liverpool. The opportunity for the outgoing British champion to greet his successor. But let it be said, Pep Guardiola intends to resume his throne in the Premier League next season. To do this, the Skyblues manager will not skimp on resources.

The English tabloids are already rubbing their hands of it, evoking “A spending summer” for Citizens, without however giving figures. British publications are based on statements by the Catalan who, once is not customary, has been rather talkative on the subject of the transfer window.

Two targets at Bayern

“We are going to need to rebuild. We will have to do this in certain game sectors, not for lack of quality, but to compensate for the absences of Vincent Kompany (who left last summer already in Anderlecht) and David Silva (at the end of the contract) “, he said at a press conference before insisting. “Some players need to be replaced”. We think in particular of Leroy Sané, who arrived this Wednesday evening in Munich to validate the last details of his transfer to Bayern.

In the arrivals department, the Guardian quotes the track David Alaba (28 years old). A profile that appeals to Guardiola very much. It must be said that the latter, who had no news for an extension at the champion of Germany (June 2021), had him under his orders in Bavaria and offers him a versatility which would do wonders for Etihad Stadium (the Austrian can move mid, left side or central defender with the same performance). The names of Thiago Alcantara (29), Kingsley Coman (24) and Leon Bailey (22, Bayer Leverkusen) were also announced in the Mancunian viewfinder. Things are going to change in City!