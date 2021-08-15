Pep Guardiola responds to Jürgen Klopp attack

“We cannot compare ourselves to other clubs. They obviously have no limit. We have limits. ” At a press conference last Friday, Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp did not hesitate to send a stinging message to the attention of his main rivals in the Premier League, authors of an XXL summer transfer window. Also present, in front of the press, on the sidelines of the Tottenham-Manchester City meeting this Sunday (5.30 p.m.), Pep Guardiola replied, without taking the tweezers, to his counterpart.

“Some club owners want to make a profit, ours don’t. (…) Before there were only one or two clubs. Now there is Chelsea with (Roman) Abramovich and our club with Skeikh Mansour ”, replied the Catalan. “They want to spend on football. What’s the problem ? We are within the limits of financial fair play and if our opponents think otherwise, they can file a complaint. (…) In our club, the owners don’t want to lose money, of course, but they also want to spend, so we can do it. “ If the title will be played on Premier League grounds, the battle behind the scenes is already on.