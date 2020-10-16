Peru, Carlos Zambrano: “Neymar is a real clown”

Author of a hat-trick with Brazil against Peru during a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (4-2), Neymar has entered the country’s history a little more by exceeding in the number of achievements the great Ronaldo. If he did not fail to receive many compliments from his partners and from Ronaldo who was particularly moved and proud of him, this was not the case for all. While he recognizes that the PSG striker is one of the best players in the world, Peruvian defender Carlos Zambrano (31) was not very sympathetic, claiming that the former Barça player is a clown like report it Sport this Friday.

“Honestly, he’s a great player, one of the best in the world, but for me he’s a real clown. Neymar is aware of everything he has done on the pitch, he is a great player but he was looking for the slightest fault in the area. He threw himself four or five times to see if he would whistle a penalty and in the end he achieved his goal, which resulted in two penalties when there was no fault. ”