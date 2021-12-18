PFC-OL incidents: Roxana Maracineanu puts pressure on the FFF

Friday evening at Stade Sébastien Charléty (Paris), the first 32nd final of the Coupe de France this weekend between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais was definitively stopped at half-time following a invasion of the field, preceded by violence in the stands on the side of the visitors’ stand. Based on information from the team, the Minister Delegate in charge of Sports Roxana Maracineanu quickly sent a message to the French Football Federation on Friday evening after the incidents.

While the government spoke Thursday on anti-violence measures in stadiums in France, the politician is said to have expressed her dissatisfaction with the events, as well as a rapid and firm reaction to fight violence in stadiums, a theme she advocates on several occasions this season. In addition, the FFF disciplinary committee, which usually meets on Thursday, “Could meet at the beginning of next week, and this to investigate the file of this new violence in French football”, specifies the French sports daily.