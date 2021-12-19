PFC-OL incidents: the culprits of the clashes are known

Lyon’s leaders have already got their hands dirty and have already identified some responsible for the violence on Friday evening. Members of former PSG groups are also involved.

“Olympique Lyonnais will assume all of its responsibilities and is now showing an extreme determination to see the people involved, whatever their club membership, be sanctioned. Thus, Olympique Lyonnais has decided to file a complaint after this outbreak of violence and will take the most severe measures against the people involved after the identifications, including against the Lyon supporters who would be concerned. The Olympique Lyonnais security teams have already started to analyze all the images and will use all the tools at their disposal to punish each person who is identified ”. Here is an extract from the press release published by OL on Saturday.

We also learned that Lyon supporters were going to be temporarily banned from traveling by their leaders. Now we know a little more about the incidents that erupted on Friday in the edition of theTeam this Sunday morning. If some sources evoke the first incidents launched by members of a former ultra group of the PSG, the newspaper clearly indicates that the main clashes and the big scenes of violence come from Lyon supporters.

Culprits already identified

We especially learn that behind the scenes, Jean-Michel Aulas and his teams have already set to work. Thanks to the images published on social networks or several press agencies, the culprits have already been identified. This is particularly the case of a fan who imitated a monkey and uttered racist insults. Obtaining CCTV footage of Charléty should also help Lyonnais identify the rest of the troublemakers. OL hope to write off all these “beautiful people” for life.

The media said that in total, they were 500, including 200 classified at risk, and that there were only 15 stewards to escort them. The publication specifies that some PSG hooligans, or at least members of former Parisian groups, were armed with a nunchaku, a bicycle chain or iron bars. It would be an agricultural bomb thrown in the Lyon park that would have triggered the rest of the incidents. The witnesses questioned by theTeam, but also those that we could hear everywhere else during the weekend, underlines a glaring lack of safety device. Anyway, it is still the image of French football that has been soiled …