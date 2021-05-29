PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions League final between City and Chelsea

A goal scored by German Kai Havertz in the 42nd minute was enough to give the blues a title.

This Saturday Chelsea became European football champion for the second time, by beating Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final of the 2020/21 season, between two English teams, played at Estádio do Dragão, in Harbor.

A goal scored by German Kai Havertz in the 42nd minute was enough for the team coached by compatriot Thomas Tuchel to impose himself on the English champion, still looking for the first title and who lined up with the Portuguese Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva to start, while João Cancelo was alternate.

