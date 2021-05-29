PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions League final between City and Chelsea

A goal scored by German Kai Havertz in the 42nd minute was enough to give the blues a title.
This Saturday Chelsea became European football champion for the second time, by beating Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final of the 2020/21 season, between two English teams, played at Estádio do Dragão, in Harbor.
A goal scored by German Kai Havertz in the 42nd minute was enough for the team coached by compatriot Thomas Tuchel to impose himself on the English champion, still looking for the first title and who lined up with the Portuguese Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva to start, while João Cancelo was alternate.
See the best images of the game!
- 2020/21 Final Champions: Manchester City-ChelseaKyle Walker @ EPA / Pierre-Philippe Marcou / POOL dominion “data-title =” 2020/21 Final Champions: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaEderson sees Christian Pulisic fail 2-0 @ EPA / Pierre-Philippe Marcou / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of end of the Championships between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- 2020/21 Final Champions: Manchester City-ChelseaPhil Foden shoots against a forest of legs @ EPA / Carl Recine / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaThe dismay of Phil Foden @ EPA / Carl Recine / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaKai Havertz scored the only goal in the final @ EPA / Manu Fernandez / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- 2020/21 Final Champions: Manchester City-ChelseaChristian Pulisic shoots alongside @ EPA / David Ramos / POOL “data-title =” 2020/21 Final Champions: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaThomas Tuchel gave a performance on the bench @ EPA / David Ramos / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaRaheem Sterling gives Sergio Aguero his place. Aguero leaves City without becoming European champion @ EPA / Carl Recine / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions League final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaKevin De Bruyne disarmed by N´golo Kanté @ EPA / Jose Coelho / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the final of Champions between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- 2020/21 Final Champions: Manchester City-ChelseaKevin De Bruyne injured after shock with Rudiguer @ EPA / David Ramos / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the final Champions between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz tells City players that there is no penalty @ EPA / Jose Coelho / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions League final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaFinal Champions: City-Chelsea “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions League final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaThe moment of Kevin De Bruyne’s injury after colliding with Antonio Ruediger @ EPA / Susan Vera / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions League final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaPep Guardiola’s desperation @ EPA / Jose Coelho / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaThiago Silva gets injured and leaves heartbroken @ EPA / David Ramos / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaThe Chelsea players’ party @ EPA / Jose Coelho / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- 2020/21 Final Champions: Manchester City-ChelseaManchester City players devastated @ EPA / Manu Fernandez / POOL “data-title =” 2020/21 Final Champions: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaKai Havertz’s celebration after the 1-0 @ EPA / Jose Coelho / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the final of the Championships between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaKai Havertz passes Ederson and makes it 1-0 @ PA / Carl Recine / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of end of the Championships between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea Euphoric Thomas Tuchel on the bench @ EPA / David Ramos / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaGuardiola speaks with Bernardo Silva @ EPA / Carl Recine / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaTimo Werner sees Ederson deny him the goal @ EPA / Manu Fernandez / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the final of Champions between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaRaheem Sterling tries to heel but Edouard Mendy does the spot well @ EPA / Pierre-Philippe Marcou / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: As best images of the Champions League final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- 2020/21 Final Champions: Manchester City-ChelseaBernardo Silva tries to stop Ben Chilwell @ EPA / Jose Coelho / POOL “data-title =” 2020/21 Final Champions: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the Champions final between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>
- Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-ChelseaThe greeting between Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel @ EPA / Pierre-Philippe Marcou / POOL “data-title =” Final Champions 2020/21: Manchester City-Chelsea – PHOTOS: The best images of the final of the Championships between City and Chelsea – SAPO Esporte “>