PL: Arsenal perform well by beating Chelsea

On behalf of the 36th day of the Premier League, Chelsea (4th, 64 pts) and Arsenal (9th, 52 pts) crossed swords this Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge. Fourth, the Blues had to win to consolidate their place while the Gunners were four points from European places before kick-off.

After a back pass from Jorginho to Kepa who spun into the empty goal, the Spanish goalkeeper saved his team but Aubameyang followed well to find Smith Rowe who opened the scoring (16th, 0-1). After the break, Pulisic thought to equalize but an offside was reported (61st). Arsenal won on the smallest of margins and passed eighth. Chelsea remained fourth.

