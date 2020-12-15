PL: bad operation for Man City against WBA

With Chelsea’s defeat at Wolverhampton (2-1) at the opening of the 13th day of the Premier League, Manchester City, ninth before kick-off (19 points), could take the opportunity to move up the standings. For this, it was necessary to beat West Bromwich Albion at home, penultimate (6 points).

Despite an opportunity from the Baggies, the Citizens opened the scoring in the thirtieth minute thanks to Ilkay Gündogan, well served by Sterling (1-0, 30th). They dominated and multiplied the chances but before the break, WBA equalized. Ajayi’s strike was deflected by Ruben Dias in his own cages (1-1, csc 43rd). In the second period, the Skyblues pushed to regain the advantage with De Bruyne (68th), Agüero, whose shot went off the frame (88th), and Gündogan, whose header was stopped by Johnstone (90th + 1). The Citizens could not score and conceded a draw (1-1). A bad operation for the Mancuniens who are still losing ground in the standings.