PL: Brighton and Aston Villa part ways back to back

In Matchday 24 of the Premier League, Brighton hosted Aston Villa at Falmer Stadium. Held in check (1-1) by Burnley last weekend, Graham Potter’s men could afford a little more peace of mind in the standings if successful.

On the Villans side, the victory against Arsenal (1-0) did a lot of good and going on tonight could allow Morgan Sanson’s teammates to get closer to the top 5. Unfortunately, neither of the two teams managed to pull out of the game. game tonight. A draw (0-0) which did not help anyone’s business in the standings.

