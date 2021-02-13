Home Sports football PL: Brighton and Aston Villa part ways back to back
Sportsfootball

PL: Brighton and Aston Villa part ways back to back

By kenyan

In Matchday 24 of the Premier League, Brighton hosted Aston Villa at Falmer Stadium. Held in check (1-1) by Burnley last weekend, Graham Potter’s men could afford a little more peace of mind in the standings if successful.

On the Villans side, the victory against Arsenal (1-0) did a lot of good and going on tonight could allow Morgan Sanson’s teammates to get closer to the top 5. Unfortunately, neither of the two teams managed to pull out of the game. game tonight. A draw (0-0) which did not help anyone’s business in the standings.

Find the Premier League rankings here.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke