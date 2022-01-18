PL: Chelsea clinging to Brighton

The residents of Stamford Bridge are now 13 lengths from Manchester City and have probably given up on the title of champion of England. However, the race for second place is not over with Liverpool and the Blues were keen to make a result on Tuesday at Brighton in the 24th day of the Premier League. In a first half dominated by the Seagulls, Chelsea got the best chances through Azpilicueta and Hudson-Odoi (15′ and 29′) and finally opened the scoring thanks to a heavy strike from Ziyech (1-0, 29′).

But after the break, Chelsea gave in and Brighton were able to come back to score thanks to a good helmet shot from Webster, following a corner (1-1, 61st). Without managing to make a difference after the equalizer, Tuchel’s men therefore conceded a draw before receiving Tottenham and remained two points behind the Reds … who were two games behind. For its part, Brighton continues to tread water and remains in ninth place before going to Leicester.